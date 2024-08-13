Olympic medal recap for athletes from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 2024 Paris Olympics have come to a close, and our athletes from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware have made their mark on the world stage. Now, let's take a look at how they fared and whether they returned home with some new hardware.

Team USA Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, New Jersey's Bam Adebayo and Philadelphia native Kahleah Copper are coming home as world champions after helping their respective teams win gold in basketball. For the fifth consecutive Summer Games, Team USA Men's Basketball Team won gold thanks to several late-game three-pointers from Steph Curry against France. Embiid scored 19 points to help close out the semifinal game against Serbia to secure the 95-91 victory. The 2023 NBA MVP is now the first Sixer to win a Gold Medal.

United States' Joel Embiid (11) celebrates after winning a men's gold medal basketball game against France at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. Michael Conroy / AP

Team USA Women's Basketball team clinched the gold medal with a nail-biting 67-66 victory over France. The game, a tight from start to finish, but it was the heroics of Philadelphia's Kahleah Copper in the final seconds that sealed the win. With only 5 seconds remaining in the game, The Phoenix Sun's All-Star made two clutch free throws, finishing the game with 12 points off the bench. This victory marks the 8th consecutive gold medal for the USA Women's team.

PARIS, FRANCE: AUGUST 11: Kahleah Copper #7 of Team United States celebrates the team's gold medal win with Lisa Leslie and Dawn Staley during the United States of America vs France, Women's Basketball Gold Medal Game at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 11th, 2024 in Paris, France. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Team USA Track and Field

USA's track and field team took home 34 total medals, but few were as impressive as the gold medal performances from New Jersey's Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone. The 25-year-old broke her own world record for the sixth time in the 400-meter hurdles on August 8, with a time of 50.37. It was only days later when the now 4-time gold medalist helped the women's 4x400m relay win gold in dominating fashion.

Women's 200-meter gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, of the United States, celebrates at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Petr David Josek / AP

Discus thrower Valarie Allman added to the State's gold medal count with a throw of 69.50 meters or 228 feet. Before living in Colorado, Allman was raised in Hershey, Pa. This is the second gold medal for the two-time Olympic champion.

Bethlehem, Pa. native Joe Kovacs won silver in shot put with a throw of 22.15 m or a little over 72 feet. The three-time Olympian now has 3 silver medals.

Valarie Allman, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's discus throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Matthias Schrader / AP

Team USA Swimming

New Jersey native Nic Fink was on a mission this Summer after coming home empty-handed at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Fink, 31, won gold in the 4x100m Mixed Medley Relay, then snagged 2 silver medals in the 100m breaststroke and in the 4x100m Medley Relay.

United States' Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Caeleb Dressel, and Hunter Armstrong celebrate winning the silver medal on the podium for the men's 4x100-meter medley relay at the Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

In his first Olympic games, Jack Alexy won gold in the 4x100m Freestyle Relay and silver in the 4x100m Medley Relay with Fink.

Team USA Rowing

Chester County natives Nick Mead and Justin Best along with Pittsburg's Michael Grady didn't disappoint. The trio lead Team USA's four-man rowing team to win gold. This marks the first time Team USA won gold in this event since 1960 in Rome.

Mead was additionally honored by being one of the flag bearers at the Closing Ceremony along with Katie Ledecky.

United States' Liam Corrigan, from left, Michael Grady, Justin Best and Nick Mead pose with the gold during a medals ceremony for the men's four final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Vaires-sur-Marne, France. Lindsey Wasson / AP

Team USA Rugby

The USA Women's Rugby team made history by clinching their first-ever medal in this event. The USA upset Australia 14-12 to secure a bronze medal. Philadelphia standout Ariana Ramsey contributed significantly to this historic victory. Ramsey, a two-time Olympian, now proudly wears her first medal.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 29: Ariana Ramsey #1 of the United States Women's National Team carries the ball during a women's Medal Quarter Final match between Great Britain and USA on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. Alex Ho/ISI Photos / Getty Images

Team USA Fencing

In fencing, the U.S. women's team foil emerged victorious with a gold medal performance. New Jersey's Jackie Dubrovich and Philadelphia's Maia Weintraub, rounded out the team of four to secure USA's first gold in the event and only the second medal in the event after winning silver in the 2008 Summer Games.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Women's Team Foil gold medalists Jackie Dubrovich, Maia Weintraub, Lee Kiefer and Lauren Scruggs of Team United States pose for a photo with their medals on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champions Park on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Team USA Golf

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, continues to build an extraordinary career, adding an Olympic gold medal to his list of achievements. The New Jersey native shot an impressive 9-under in the Men's Individual Stroke Play to secure gold. Scheffler, 28, has made history as the first golfer to be ranked number one and become an Olympic champion in the same year.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Gold medalist, Scottie Scheffler of Team United States poses on the podium during the Men's Individual Stroke Play medal ceremony following Day Four of the Men's Individual Stroke Play on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf National on August 04, 2024 in Paris, France. Andrew Redington / Getty Images

Team USA Gymnastics

New Jersey's Hezly Rivera made her Olympic debut a memorable one, contributing to the U.S. women's gymnastics team's gold medal victory. Although she didn't compete in the team finals, Rivera's debut marks a promising start to her Olympic career.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: (L-R) Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee and Hezly Rivera of Team United States celebrate on the podium for winning the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at the Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images

Team USA Wrestling

First-time Olympian Spencer Lee, hailing from Murrysville, Pa. made an impressive debut by capturing a silver medal in the men's 57kg wrestling category. The 25-year-old, known for being a three-time NCAA Champion and a three-time PIAA State Champion, lost a hard-fought gold medal match against Japan.

Silver medallist US' Spencer Richard Lee poses with his medal at the presentation ceremony for the men's freestyle 57kg wrestling event at the Champ-de-Mars Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on August 9, 2024. PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA Triathlon

Morgan Pearson, a two-time Olympian from New Vernon, New Jersey, added another silver medal to his Olympic career in the Triathlon mixed relay. Pearson contributed to a show-stopping comeback from Team USA.

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 05: Silver medalists Seth Rider, Taylor Spivey, Morgan Pearson and Taylor Knibb of Team United States celebrate the podium during the Triathlon medal ceremony after the Mixed Relay on Day Ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. / Getty Images