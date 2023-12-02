Thousands add to the festive spirit at 2023 Philadelphia Holiday Parade: "It brings joy"

Everyone is in the festive spirit at the 2023 Philadelphia Holiday Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It was a nice day for Philly's holiday parade. Thousands of people came out to watch the marching bands and floats cruise up Market Street.

It looks and feels a lot like the holidays in Old City. Drummers, flag throwers and dancers add to the festive spirit.

"I like the parade for the kids," Linda Karczewski said. "They get to see the tradition with the family."

Karczewski from Fishtown came with her 6-year-old daughter, Rosalinda Tamberella, who was jumping up and down with excitement. She said the holiday parade reminds her of all there is to look forward to for Christmas.

"Spend time with my family and like, we all get gifts, we can play with each other," Tamberella said. "And we can share our toys that we got."

"It's a real nice day. She's enjoying her time," Karczewski said. "This is her first year being here, so yes, I'm glad to see her happy."

It's been a challenging year for Karczewski. The parade is a way to get in the holiday spirit and take her mind off her worries.

"The world took a change, the holidays aren't the same," she said.

Karczewski said she recently lost her son and went through homelessness. Among the people who brightened her day was Sheryl Brown who was front and center on the Kwanzaa float.

"So as you can see, we're all in African garb which represents royalty and beauty and everything's colorful and lively," Brown said.

There were also floats for Chinese New Year with a colorful dragon on board, Hanukkah which begins next Thursday, and Christmas with Santa Claus and his reindeer making a special appearance.

Karczewski said she wants to make coming here every year a family tradition.

"It brings joy, it brings the holidays more active," Karczewski said. "It brings more excitement to the world."

And it brings gratitude since she said she's back on her feet and in a new home.