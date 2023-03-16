2023 March Madness: President Biden's bracket already busted

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're not even through day one of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and plenty of brackets have already been busted, including President Joe Biden's.

President Biden had the University of Arizona beating the University of Kanas in the national championship, but the Wildcats didn't make it too far.

In fact, the No. 2 seeded Wildcats were upset by No. 15 seed Princeton University, 59-55, Thursday. The Tigers used a late-game run to earn their first NCAA Tournament win in 25 years.

Good luck to every team in this year's NCAA tournament.



I’ve got Arizona in the men’s tournament and Villanova in the women’s – and as you know, in this household, Villanova always wins. pic.twitter.com/iILzABTCuo — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2023

Along with Arizona, President Biden's bracket didn't have the best day. He had the University of Virginia beating Furman, but the No. 13 Paladins pulled off the upset.

President Biden also had the College of Charleston beating San Diego State and Utah State defeating the University of Missouri, but both picks were wrong.

So overall, it's been a tough day one for Biden's bracket.

In the NCAA women's bracket, Biden picked No. 4 seed Villanova to win the tournament.

Villanova fans are probably hoping that selection doesn't have the same result that the other Wildcats team did in the first round.