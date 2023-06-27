2 tractor-trailers collide, orange juice all over I-78 in Pa.
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A big mess was left on I-78 in Northampton County after two tractor-trailers collided, spilling containers of orange juice all over the highway.
The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound lanes between Applebutter and Easton Roads.
Both truck drivers were taken to St. Luke's Hospital - Fountain Hill for their injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The road was cleared as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.