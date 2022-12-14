Watch CBS News
Local News

2 men found inside NJ home died of carbon monoxide poisoning

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 men found inside Paulsboro home died of carbon monoxide poisoning, medical examiner says
2 men found inside Paulsboro home died of carbon monoxide poisoning, medical examiner says 00:23

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) --Two men found inside the garage of a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Gloucester County Medical Examiner said Wednesday. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols. 

They were found inside a home on East Monroe Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. 

Their deaths have been ruled accidental. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 14, 2022 / 5:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.