2 men found inside NJ home died of carbon monoxide poisoning
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) --Two men found inside the garage of a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the Gloucester County Medical Examiner said Wednesday. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols.
They were found inside a home on East Monroe Street just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Their deaths have been ruled accidental.
