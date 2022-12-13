2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.

In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident.

"Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."

Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage.

"Someone came to the residence this morning to see my uncle about some work and they knocked on the door, walked in and discovered the tragedy," Andre Campbell said.

The men have been identified by the family as Lloyd Campbell and Allen Nichols.

Lloyd owned Campbell's Towing. Both men were mechanics and well-known. They usually worked on race cars in his garage.

Investigators say right now it appears the deaths may have been caused by carbon monoxide.

"He always had positive things to say about everything in life," Tyrone Campbell said "He just was a great uncle. He definitely is going to be missed."

Family members gathered by the garage to wait for answers. They've been hit by tragedy before and now, they're leaning on one another and their faith to help each other heal.

"We're a tight-knit family," Andre Campbell said. "We're a tight community and we're all going to be here to help each other through this tragic time."

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says an exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner and more information is expected to be released Wednesday.