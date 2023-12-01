2 men arrested, car found after theft that led to Amber Alert

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Two men have been charged after police say they stole a car with a 1-year-old girl inside, leading to a region-wide Amber Alert on Wednesday.

New Castle County Police say 35-year-old Aaron Douglas of Laurel, Delaware, and 42-year-old Randy Purnell of New Castle face charges of kidnapping, vehicle theft and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Purnell and Douglas stole a Nissan Altima that was parked in a lot on South Gerald Drive off Christiana Road in Newark, Delaware, on Wednesday afternoon.

The little girl was in the backseat.

Hours later, the girl was dropped off outside a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store on American Street near Lehigh Avenue in Philadelphia. The child was evaluated at a hospital and reunited with her family.

New Castle County police connected Douglas and Purnell to another Nissan, a black Nissan Kicks. Wednesday night, Philadelphia police found that car and the two men were inside.

The stolen Altima was later found in Kensington.

The men are currently in Pennsylvania and will be extradited to Delaware.