Missing 1-year-old found safe in North Philadelphia: police

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- A missing 1-year-old who was in the backseat of a stolen car was found safe in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the 1-year-old was dropped off outside a Wine and Spirits store at 2717 North American Street after she was missing for hours. The child was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and is OK. The 1-year-old's family is currently on the way to pick her up.

The 1-year-old was in the backseat of a stolen car in Newark, Delaware, which prompted an Amber Alert to be issued. Authorities said the driver of the stolen vehicle is still at large.

The New Castle County Police Department said a 2010 grey Nissan Altima with a "562644" Delaware license plate was stolen from a 7/11 located at 60 S. Gerard Drive in Newark at around 5:30 p.m.

The Nissan Altima also had damage on the rear passenger door, according to police.

The car was running at the time of the theft, police said. A man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket and camo pants jumped in the driver seat and drove away with the 1-year-old in the backseat, according to police.

Authorities said the man who stole the vehicle exited possibly a black Nissan Rouge or Mazda 6 before stealing the victim's vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact authorities.