Newark firefighters killed in cargo vessel fire identified as Augusto Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr.

NEWARK, N.J. -- The two firefighters who lost their lives in the Newark ship fire have been identified.

CBS New York has learned 45-year-old Augusto Acabou and 49-year-old Wayne Brooks Jr. worked out of Engine 16 in the city's East section. They were longtime members of the fire department.

"We just lost two of our best here in the city of Newark," Mayor Ras Baraka said.

Newark Department of Public Safety

Two of the mayday calls Wednesday night came in while crews battled the deadly flames across the 10th to 12th floors of the cargo vessel. One came from Acabou, a nine-year veteran, and the other from Brooks, who had been with the department for 16 years.

Just hours before, Newark Fire Chief Rufus Jackson spoke to the company about safety as he conducted routine specialized equipment inspections.

"So many memories, so many memories. They made my job a lot easier when I was a tour commander because I had dedicated, committed firefighters like that, that where we did have incidents, they easily mitigated it," Jackson said.

Throughout the day, the Engine 16 firehouse was showered with love and support through flowers and even food for the firefighters there.

"I enjoyed working with them both, and Newark definitely took a big hit today," Newark firefighter Stephen Alves said. "[Brooks] actually relieves me in the morning at my previous firehouse. He always mentioned how he admires much I know, being well-rounded."

The Newark Firefighters Union president issued a statement saying in part, "The Acabou and Brooks families are part of our family; we will mourn together and hold them tight."

Captain Jose Alves, with Engine 13 Newark, says his mind went blank when he heard the news of their passing.

"They're both beautiful people," he said. "They always want to make it 100% for me. For me to have a great 24-hour shift, 10-hour shift, 14-hour shift. You couldn't ask for better."

Newark Department of Public Safety

It's still too early in the investigation to report on what exactly happened to the two firefighters.

Crew members stood by and saluted as the two were brought to University Hospital on Wednesday night.

"That image will forever be stamped in my mind, of how dangerous this job is," Baraka said.

"We think and we hope that each day we go out that we return," Jackson said.

We're also hearing that the two firefighters took the captain's test, which they did very well on. Acabou was on the list of being promoted to captain.

Alves says they'll be promoted in the minds of his fellow brothers.

Crews from across the region, including the FDNY, were sent to the scene Wednesday. Other firefighters were seriously injured, including one who is still in critical condition, Jackson said.

"We have a total of five firefighters that were injured. One had burns to his feet. One with heat exhaustion. One with respiratory distress. Those were the three Newark firefighters," Jackson said.

The two other injured firefighters are from the Elizabeth Fire Department. They suffered from smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

The last time a firefighter died in the line of duty in Newark was in 2007.

CBS New York will have more on this developing story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.