2 children found safe after being missing since Nov. 1: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two young children have been located and are safe after going missing last month. Philadelphia police say 7-year-old Jonathan Rossi and 3-year-old Isabel Naumowicz were found Wednesday morning around 10:37 a.m.
Police requested help from the public on Tuesday in an effort to locate the two children. They had last been seen with 43-year-old Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1 along the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
No further information is available at this time.
