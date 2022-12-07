2 children found safe after being missing since Nov. 1: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two young children have been located and are safe after going missing last month. Philadelphia police say 7-year-old Jonathan Rossi and 3-year-old Isabel Naumowicz were found Wednesday morning around 10:37 a.m.

Police requested help from the public on Tuesday in an effort to locate the two children. They had last been seen with 43-year-old Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1 along the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.

No further information is available at this time.