Philadelphia police searching for 2 missing children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help to find two missing children. Jonathan Rossi and Isabel Naumowicz were last seen with Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1 on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.
Jonathan is 7 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Isabel is 3 years old with blonde hair and blue/grey eyes.
Naumowicz is 43 years old.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police.
