By CBS3 Staff

Philadelphia police searching for 2 missing children last seen in November
Philadelphia police searching for 2 missing children last seen in November 00:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help to find two missing children. Jonathan Rossi and Isabel Naumowicz were last seen with Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1 on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police. 

Jonathan is 7 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Isabel is 3 years old with blonde hair and blue/grey eyes.

Naumowicz is 43 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

