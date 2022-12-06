Philadelphia police searching for 2 missing children last seen in November

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help to find two missing children. Jonathan Rossi and Isabel Naumowicz were last seen with Edward Naumowicz on Nov. 1 on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, according to police.

Jonathan is 7 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Isabel is 3 years old with blonde hair and blue/grey eyes.

Naumowicz is 43 years old.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police.