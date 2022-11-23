Watch CBS News
Local News

17-year-old dead after double shooting in East Germantown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after a double shooting in East Germantown, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Blakemore and Woodlawn Streets.

Investigators said officers responded to the area after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face and arm. He was rushed to the hospital. He is stable.

The 17-year-old boy was shot once in the rib area and collapsed a couple of blocks away after running from the scene. He died at the hospital.

Police claim there were 28 spent shell casings found at the scene.

Surveillance video allegedly shows two male shooters in masks approaching on foot, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.