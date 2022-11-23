17-year-old dead after double shooting in East Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy is dead after a double shooting in East Germantown, the Philadelphia Police Department said Tuesday night. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. at Blakemore and Woodlawn Streets.

Investigators said officers responded to the area after hearing multiple gunshots.

Police found a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the face and arm. He was rushed to the hospital. He is stable.

The 17-year-old boy was shot once in the rib area and collapsed a couple of blocks away after running from the scene. He died at the hospital.

Police claim there were 28 spent shell casings found at the scene.

Surveillance video allegedly shows two male shooters in masks approaching on foot, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

