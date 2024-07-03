14-year-old girl shot in Pottstown during fight, police say

Teen girl in stable condition after shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Teen girl in stable condition after shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

Teen girl in stable condition after shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pottstown Police believe a 14-year-old was shot during a fight involving multiple teenage girls Tuesday night.

According to police, the teen was shot in the chest on July 2 near the Bright Hope Community off of Myrtle Street.

The department said early Wednesday that officers first responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a fight involving multiple teens.

Police have not released any additional details about what led up to the altercation or if anyone's been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The teenager was taken to a local trauma center in Reading, Pennsylvania, where she's reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pottstown Police at 610-970-6574.