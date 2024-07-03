Watch CBS News
Local News

14-year-old girl shot in Pottstown during fight, police say

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Teen girl in stable condition after shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania
Teen girl in stable condition after shooting in Pottstown, Pennsylvania 00:23

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Pottstown Police believe a 14-year-old was shot during a fight involving multiple teenage girls Tuesday night.

According to police, the teen was shot in the chest on July 2 near the Bright Hope Community off of Myrtle Street.

The department said early Wednesday that officers first responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a fight involving multiple teens.

Police have not released any additional details about what led up to the altercation or if anyone's been arrested in connection to the shooting.

The teenager was taken to a local trauma center in Reading, Pennsylvania, where she's reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Pottstown Police at 610-970-6574.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.