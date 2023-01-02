123rd Mummers Parade returns after two-year hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warm New Year's Day was perfect for the return of the Mummers Parade. For the first time in two years, thousands lined Broad Street for the sights and sounds of the 123rd Mummers Parade.

Sunday was a lot of fun the weather was fantastic.

Blue skies and spring-like temperatures served as the perfect backdrop for more than 10,000 mummers from 40 different clubs who dazzled fans up and down Broad Street for the century-old January 1st celebration.

"We're all just blue-collar people who do regular 9-5 jobs and to be able to celebrate this and perform in front of television it's a pretty cool experience," captain of the Polish American String Band Nick Magenta said.

This year was the first time the full parade was held on New Year's Day since COVID after rain postponed the event last year. Magenta says for his team and many others, Sunday was a long time coming.

"We had this circus theme picked a couple years ago and then COVID and everything but we finally got to do it," Magenta said.

"It's a great feeling for our city you see so many people out here enjoying themselves connecting just having a good time," commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

Ott Lovell, a fourth-generation Philadelphian, is grateful to the many people who make this tradition possible.

"We have hundreds of people working today and that's just parks and rec, Ott Lovell said. "You see a ton of police here today, other sanitation workers."

After the parade, 2nd Street outside the Mummers Museum morphed into the place to be.

"It's the party it's the best," mummer Kayden Mullins said. For 11-year-old Mullins, being here is all he knows. "I've been marching my whole life basically 11 years."

And whether you're a performer, spectator or someone in between, all that's left to say is.

"Happy new year!" Mullins said.

After the parade and the party, these performers say they are going to head home and get a good night's rest before starting to plan for next year.