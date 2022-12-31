Band members finishing up preparations for Mummers Parade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Mummers Parade is almost here. Band members and organizers are finishing up preparations before Sunday's New Year's Day celebration.

The South Philly String Band took over 15th and Market Streets by dancing in gloomy conditions all in preparation for the 2023 Mummers Parade.

Preparations for tomorrow’s Mummers Parade are underway.



The South Philly String Band is practicing ahead of their New Year’s Day performance. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/Fo5oEQnv15 — Marcella Baietto (@MarcellaBaietto) December 31, 2022

"We love the tradition. We love the city of Philadelphia, and we love to entertain the people," Denny Palandro, South Philly string Band captain, said.

Palandro says this year's parade prep was different from past years.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have a parade in 2021 because of COVID, and last year was a shortened year because we weren't sure if we were going to have a parade," he said, "so, this year we had a full year to prepare, get everything together."

While band members rehearsed, the crew was busy running through lighting and sound checks at the judging area.

"It's a great opportunity for us because we get the lay of the land of the judging area and we get to practice a few times before the big day," Palandro said.

These bleachers might be empty now but come New Year's Day, they'll be filled with people watching the parade. And Saturday's rehearsal also brought out one of the youngest band members.

Six-year-old Max Ramey plays the saxophone and his bass-playing dad Brian Ramey says the parade is a family tradition.

"This is the oldest folk parade in the country. For me, being from Philadelphia, the Mummers is all I know," Brian Ramey said. "It's family. My dad's in it, my brother is in it. So, for me, the Mummers Parade is the best parade."

From a nearly 50-year Mummer veteran to a six-year-old saxophone player.

Each performer is ready to give their everything come New Year's Day.