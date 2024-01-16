Local News

1 new case of measles, 9 total cases confirmed by Philadelphia Department of Public Health

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Health Department confirms 2 more measles cases
Philadelphia Health Department confirms 2 more measles cases 00:21

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One new case of measles was confirmed by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine. 

Even though 93% of Philadelphia children have the measles vaccine, the Health Department is encouraging anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the shot. 

Tuesday's case is the fifth one associated with the day care outbreak from the beginning of January.

To prevent additional cases, the health department has compiled a list of times and places where Philadelphia residents can receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for free.

READ MORE: After measles exposures in Philadelphia region, what you need to know about the virus, symptoms and vaccine

Philadelphia health officials warn about measles outbreak 01:58

When and where can I get vaccinated? 

From Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can go to any of the following vaccination centers:

  • Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd Street, 19104
  • Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Avenue, 19104
  • Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. Street, 19121

If weekdays don't work with your schedule, there are also a few Saturday vaccination dates at Health Center 10, located at 2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149.

  • Saturday, January 20, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Saturday, January 27, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. 
  • Saturday, February 10, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

ID is not required for vaccination; a piece of mail with a Philadelphia address is enough to prove residency, the department said. 

Those who have insurance are asked to bring that information with them the day of their vaccination, but insurance is not required to get the shot.

The Health Department adds that any Philadelphia child is eligible to get vaccinated at any city health center. To make an appointment call (215) 685-2933. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 9:22 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.