1 new case of measles, 9 total cases confirmed by Philadelphia Department of Public Health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One new case of measles was confirmed by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to nine.

Even though 93% of Philadelphia children have the measles vaccine, the Health Department is encouraging anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the shot.

Tuesday's case is the fifth one associated with the day care outbreak from the beginning of January.

To prevent additional cases, the health department has compiled a list of times and places where Philadelphia residents can receive the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for free.

When and where can I get vaccinated?

From Monday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., people can go to any of the following vaccination centers:

Health Center 3, 555 S. 43rd Street, 19104

Health Center 4, 4400 Haverford Avenue, 19104

Health Center 5, 1900 N. 20th. Street, 19121

If weekdays don't work with your schedule, there are also a few Saturday vaccination dates at Health Center 10, located at 2230 Cottman Avenue, 19149.

Saturday, January 20, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, February 10, 2024, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

ID is not required for vaccination; a piece of mail with a Philadelphia address is enough to prove residency, the department said.

Those who have insurance are asked to bring that information with them the day of their vaccination, but insurance is not required to get the shot.

The Health Department adds that any Philadelphia child is eligible to get vaccinated at any city health center. To make an appointment call (215) 685-2933.