Phillies got rid of $1 hot dogs, but South Philadelphia's Juana Tamale is keeping tradition going

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- You might not be able to get $1 hot dogs at Citizens Bank Park anymore after the demise of Dollar Dog Night, but a South Philadelphia business is stepping up if you need a hot dog on the cheap.

Juana Tamale announced it will be selling $1 hot dogs during all Phillies home games this season. The business is on Passyunk Avenue right near the corner of Broad and McKean streets.

"Juana dollar dog? You got a dollar dog night!" the business posted on Instagram this week.

It's not too far from the stadiums if you need your low-priced grub pregame - if you're taking SEPTA's Broad Street Line, you could get off at Snyder Avenue, walk a block north and you're basically there.

Juana also serves hot dogs stuffed in tamales - though these are not $1.

There are some rules for this promotion - it's for walk-ins only, there's a limit of 15 dogs per person and ketchup, mustard and onions are free.

There will also be a DJ and a dog treat giveaway which might indicate a line is going to form outside Friday afternoon.

Juana is starting the promotion at 1 p.m. Friday, two hours before first pitch - and will end it one hour after the game ends. They aim to continue the promotion for every Phillies home game.

On select nights at the ballpark, you can still get two hot dogs for $5, a buy one, get one free promotion that is replacing Dollar Dog Night.

You can find out more about the Juana Tamale promotion at PhillyDollarDogNight.com or on the business's website.