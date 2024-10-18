1 dead after fire and explosion at Chester County, Pennsylvania home
Fire units are on the scene of a house fire and explosion in Honey Brook in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Fire officials confirmed one person was killed and an explosion is being investigated on the 200 block of Hunter's Run Road.
Crews are still on the scene.
The Honey Brook Fire Company said drivers should use caution and avoid the area.
We're working to confirm more information on what caused the fire and if there are any other injuries.
Chopper 3 arrived on the scene and flames were largely extinguished. Crews appeared to be putting out smoking hotspots.
This is a developing story and will be updated.