1 dead after fire and explosion at Chester County, Pennsylvania home

Fire units are on the scene of a house fire and explosion in Honey Brook in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

Fire officials confirmed one person was killed and an explosion is being investigated on the 200 block of Hunter's Run Road.

A house went up in flames and an explosion occurred on the 200 block of Hunter's Run Road in Honey Brook, Pennsylvania on Friday morning. East Brandywine Fire Company

Crews are still on the scene.

The Honey Brook Fire Company said drivers should use caution and avoid the area.

Honey Brook and area mutual aid companies are operating at a well involved house fire on Hunter's Run Road. Use caution in the area. Posted by Honey Brook Fire Company #1 on Friday, October 18, 2024

We're working to confirm more information on what caused the fire and if there are any other injuries.

Chopper 3 arrived on the scene and flames were largely extinguished. Crews appeared to be putting out smoking hotspots.

This is a developing story and will be updated.