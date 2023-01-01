Watch CBS News
Crime

1 dead after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 1, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 1, 2023 (AM) 02:19

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section that killed a man and left another in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital by police after getting shot in the chest on near 3000 block of Clifford Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say a 34-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital after getting shot in the left leg. He's in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Before this shooting, there were at at least eight shootings since midnight in Philly to start 2023. 

First published on January 1, 2023 / 4:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.