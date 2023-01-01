1 dead after double shooting in Strawberry Mansion: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are in an ongoing investigation of a shooting in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section that killed a man and left another in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

A 31-year-old man was taken to the hospital by police after getting shot in the chest on near 3000 block of Clifford Street. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say a 34-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital after getting shot in the left leg. He's in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

Before this shooting, there were at at least eight shootings since midnight in Philly to start 2023.