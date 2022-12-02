Watch CBS News
Local News

SUV hits, kills pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philly

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 2, 2022 (AM) 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pedestrian died on Roosevelt Boulevard Friday morning after they were struck by a vehicle, police said.

The person was struck around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the road, near Cottman Avenue. The inner lanes of the road were closed while police responded to the crash.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.