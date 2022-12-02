SUV hits, kills pedestrian on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A pedestrian died on Roosevelt Boulevard Friday morning after they were struck by a vehicle, police said.
The person was struck around 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the road, near Cottman Avenue. The inner lanes of the road were closed while police responded to the crash.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.