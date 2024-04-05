1 confirmed report of structural damage in Philadelphia after New Jersey earthquake shakes region

Aftershocks still possible after 4.8 magnitude earthquake rumbles Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – No significant issues were connected to Friday morning's 4.8 magnitude earthquake, according to Philadelphia city leaders.

Police did confirm one report of damage to a Northeast Philadelphia home, but there were no other reports of damages or injuries.

Throughout Center City, it looked like any other day. Many were out enjoying the sights near Logan Square and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

"We were actually coming out of the elevator of our hotel and I kind of felt a little disoriented," Bobby Devencenzi said.

According to officials, the earthquake, although jarring, didn't cause any damage to City Hall or other nearby buildings.

"Every relevant and city agency are coordinating and working together to ensure everyone is safe," Mayor Cherelle Parker said.

Dr. Abieyuwa Aghayere, a Drexel University structural engineering professor, thinks the impact on buildings in our area will be minor.

"The damage is quite light," Aghayere said. "So, you don't expect structural or major structural damage. You might have things falling off the shelf, you might have maybe some cracks in architectural fixtures."

The shaking caused a wave of about 200 911 calls.

Shortly after the quake, the Office of Emergency Management activated its Emergency Operation Center and alerted the public.

"We've been intensely focused on public safety operations, infrastructure, transportation, our healthcare facilities as well as our community and culture centers," OEM's Dominick Mireles said.

OEM also said the community should be aware of the rare possibility of aftershocks. If one were to happen, they urge people to drop, hold on and take cover.

However, there were impacts elsewhere, PATCO suspended service leading crews to assess the integrity of their lines.

Many said they're thankful the earthquake didn't lead to serious issues in our area.

"It felt minor, I didn't really notice it," resident Aaron Devencenzi said.

"I'm not surprised that there's not big structural impacts especially if it was like further away," Ronald Simms said.