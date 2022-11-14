Eagles-Commanders Week 10: live updates and more

Eagles-Commanders Week 10: live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's last remaining undefeated team, and they seek to remain that way tonight. The Birds host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Monday. The game will air on ESPN.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
No surprises: Eagles announce inactives for Week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles have released their inactives for their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. There are no surprises.
Quarterback Ian Book, cornerback Josh Jobe, running buck Trey Sermon, guard Josh Sills and guard Sua Opeta are inactive tonight.
Eagles fans getting party started before Monday Night Football
We still have a couple of hours before the game, but Eagles fans are getting the party started outside of Lincoln Financial Field. Fans are flocking to the Linc's parking lot to tailgate the Birds' Monday Night Football meeting with the Washington Commanders.