Philadelphia Eagles fans get married during tailgate before Dallas Cowboys game

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever considered getting married during a tailgate before a Philadelphia Eagles game? 

Well, that's what two Birds fans did on Sunday. 

Two Eagles fans, Brooke and Rob, tied the knot in the parking lot during a tailgate in South Philadelphia before the crucial division matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That's one way to save money on a wedding venue. 

The two said "I do" in Lot N at Lincoln Financial Field as Brooke and Rob sported Eagles gear. 

Congrats to Brooke and Rob! 

First published on November 5, 2023 / 4:32 PM EST

