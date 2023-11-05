Philadelphia Eagles fans get married during tailgate before Dallas Cowboys game
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Have you ever considered getting married during a tailgate before a Philadelphia Eagles game?
Well, that's what two Birds fans did on Sunday.
Two Eagles fans, Brooke and Rob, tied the knot in the parking lot during a tailgate in South Philadelphia before the crucial division matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That's one way to save money on a wedding venue.
The two said "I do" in Lot N at Lincoln Financial Field as Brooke and Rob sported Eagles gear.
Congrats to Brooke and Rob!
