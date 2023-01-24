Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nods for Academy Awards with 11

Oscar nominations: "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads nods for Academy Awards with 11get the free app
The multiverse-skipping sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" led this year's Oscar nominations as Hollywood heaped honors on big-screen spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" a year after a streaming service won best picture for the first time.
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's "Everything Everywhere All at Once" landed a leading 11 nominations on Tuesday, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan, the former child star of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom." Released back in March, the A24 film has proved an unlikely Oscar heavyweight against the expectations of even its makers. Yeoh became the first Asian actor nominated for best actress.
The 10 movies up for best picture are: "All Quiet on the Western Front"; "Avatar: The Way of Water"; "The Banshees of Inisherin"; "Elvis"; "Everything Everywhere All at Once"; "The Fabelmans"; "Tár"; "Top Gun: Maverick"; "Triangle of Sadness" and "Women Talking."
If last year's Oscars were dominated by streaming — Apple TV+'s "CODA" won best picture and Netflix landed a leading 27 nominations — movies that drew moviegoers to multiplexes after two years of a pandemic make up many of this year's top contenders.
For the first time, two sequels — "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" — were nominated for best picture. The two films together account for some $3.5 billion at the box office.
Tom Cruise missed out on an acting nomination, but "Top Gun: Maverick" — often credited with bringing many moviegoers back to theaters — walked away with seven nominations, including best sound, best visual effects and best song for Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand." Ryan Coogler's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," made in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, scored five nominations, including the first acting nod for a performance in a Marvel movie: Angela Bassett, the likely favorite to win best supporting actress.
Going by earlier guild nominations, Martin McDonagh's Ireland-set dark comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" may be the stiffest competition for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Oscars. The Searchlight Pictures film landed nine nominations Tuesday, including nods for McDonagh's directing and screenplay, and a quartet of acting nominations: Colin Farrell for best actor, Kerry Condon for best supporting actress and both Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan for best supporting actor.
Baz Luhrmanns' bedazzled biopic "Elvis" came away with eight nominations, including a best actor nod for star Austin Butler and nominations for its costumes, sound and production design.
Though Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans" struggled to catch on with audiences, the director's autobiographical coming-of-age tale landed Spielberg his 20th Oscar nomination and eighth nod for best director. John Williams, his longtime composer, extended his record for the most Oscar nominations for a living person. Williams' 53 nominations trails only Walt Disney's 59.
In the ultra-competitive best actress race, "Fabelmans" star Michelle Williams was nominated after being passed over by the Screen Actors Guild. The other nominees for best actress are: Ana de Armas, "Blonde"; Cate Blanchett, "Tár"; and Andrea Riseborough, who emerged as a late contender after celebrities rallied around her performance as an alcoholic West Texas mother in the little-seen "To Leslie." Notably left out of the category were Viola Davis ("Woman King") and Danielle Deadwyler ("Till").
Only one streaming title broke into the best-picture field: The German World War I film "All Quiet on the Western Front." Though Netflix for the first time in years lacks a possible best picture front-runner, "All Quiet on the Western Front" landed a better-than-expected nine nominations. The streaming service also has the top animated film contender in "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," which was nominated for best animated feature.
At the Golden Globes, "The Fabelmans" won for best motion picture drama while "Banshees of Inisherin" took home best motion picture comedy or musical. Spielberg also won the best director award.
In the best actress categories, Blanchett won for her performance in "Tár" and Yeoh won for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The best actor awards went to Butler for his "Elvis" performance and Farrell for "Banshees of Inisherin."
Bassett took home the Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture — the first Marvel star to earn a major award. Quan won the best supporting actor award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to be held March 12.
Nominees are listed by category below:
Best picture
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "Elvis"
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "The Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Triangle of Sadness"
- "Women Talking"
Best actor
- Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"
- Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Austin Butler, "Elvis"
- Bill Nighy, "Living"
- Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"
Best actress
- Ana de Armas, "Blonde"
- Cate Blanchett, "Tár"
- Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"
- Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"
- Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best director
- Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"
- Todd Field, "Tár"
- Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"
Best supporting actor
- Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"
- Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"
- Brendan Gleeson, "Banshees on Inisherin"
- Barry Keoghan, "Banshees of Inisherin"
- Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Best supporting actress
- Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- Hong Chau, "The Whale"
- Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
International film
- "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany)
- "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)
- "Close" (Belgium)
- "EO" (Poland)
- "The Quiet Girl" (Ireland)
Best animated feature
- "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"
- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"
- "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"
- "The Sea Beast"
- "Turning Red"
Original screenplay
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "The Fabelmans"
- "Tár"
- "Triangle of Sadness"
Adapted screenplay
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
- "Living,"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Women Talking"
Visual effects
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "The Batman"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Original score
- Volker Bertelmann, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- Justin Hurwitz, "Babylon"
- Carter Burwell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- Son Lux, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- John Williams, "The Fabelmans"
Original song
- "Applause," from "Tell It Like a Woman"
- "Hold My Hand," from "Top Gun: Maverick"
- "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"
- "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
Documentary feature
- "All That Breathes"
- "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"
- "Fire of Love"
- "A House Made of Splinters"
- "Navalny"
Documentary short subject
- "The Elephant Whisperers"
- "Haulout"
- "How Do You Measure a Year?"
- "The Martha Mitchell Effect"
- "Stranger at the Gate"
Cinematography
- James Friend, "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- Darius Khondj, "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"
- Mandy Walker, "Elvis"
- Roger Deakins, "Empire of Light"
- Florian Hoffmeister, "Tár"
Costume design
- "Babylon"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Elvis"
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"
Animated short
- "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"
- "The Flying Sailor"
- "Ice Merchants"
- "My Year of Dicks"
- "An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it"
Live action short
- "An Irish Goodbye"
- "Ivalu"
- "Le Pupille"
- "Night Ride"
- "The Red Suitcase"
Film editing
- "The Banshees of Inisherin"
- "Elvis"
- "Everything Everywhere All at Once"
- "Tár"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Sound
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "The Batman"
- "Elvis"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Production design
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "Avatar: The Way of Water"
- "Babylon"
- "Elvis"
- "The Fabelmans"
Makeup and hairstyling
- "All Quiet on the Western Front"
- "The Batman"
- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
- "Elvis"
- "The Whale"