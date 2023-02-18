Alleged gunman who killed six in Mississippi shooting killed ex-wife and stepfather, police say

Alleged gunman who killed six in Mississippi shooting killed ex-wife and stepfather, police sayget the free app
Six people were killed in a series of shootings Friday in northwestern Mississippi, authorities said. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff's office in Tate County, Mississippi, confirmed to CBS News.
The shootings happened at three locations in Arkabutla, Mississippi, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Officials didn't identify the victims, but on "CBS Mornings," it was confirmed that one victim was the suspect's ex-wife. Another was his stepfather.
"We are in the very early stages of the investigation so we can only release a limited amount of information," the sheriff's office said.
The sheriff's office identified the suspect as Richard Dale Crum, 52, of Arkabulta and said he was charged with first-degree murder. The suspect was being held without bond and would face additional charges.
The shootings happened at a store and homes in Arkabutla, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told CBS affiliate WREG-TV.
According to the sheriff, a man was shot at the store and five other people were shot at homes in the small town. The suspect was taken into custody after a chase, the sheriff told the station.
"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said in a statement on Facebook. "His motive is not yet known."
Ethan Cash, 19, told WREG-TV he heard gunshots from inside his home and saw a man with a shotgun outside. Cash eventually went outside to see what happened.
"I go up to the truck where a guy got shot at, and I check his pulse and everything, make sure he's OK," Cash said. "He's already gone at this point."
The governor said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation. Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in New Orleans were also providing assistance, the agency said.
"Please pray for the victims of this tragic violence and their families at this time," Reeves said.
In a statement Friday night, President Biden said that he and first lady Jill Biden were "mourning for the six killed."
Mr. Biden, who in his State of the Union address last week called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons, reiterated his belief Friday that the U.S. needs "commonsense gun law reforms."
"That includes requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, fully closing the boyfriend loophole to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers, requiring safe storage of guns, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets," Mr. Biden said. "These are commonsense steps that Congress could take right now and save lives."