Live Updates: What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Live Updates: What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrestget the free app
Watch "48 Hours: The Idaho Student Murders" — correspondent Peter Van Sant reports on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Authorities in Idaho released new details Thursday from the investigation leading up to last week's arrest of a suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania and faces charges of first-degree murder for the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow, Idaho, in November.
Kohberger appeared in an Idaho courtroom Thursday for his first hearing since he was extradited to the state. The judge ordered him held without bail.
Ahead of the hearing, authorities released court documents providing details about the investigation and the evidence police say they've uncovered.
Roommate saw "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask"
One of the victims' roommates told investigators she woke up at about 4 a.m. during the night of the murders. A short time later, she said she "heard someone she thought was [Kaylee] Goncalves say something to the effect of 'there's someone here,'" the affidavit states.
The roommate, identified in the affidavit as D.M. (for Dylan Mortensen), opened her door after she heard crying, according to the affidavit, and said she saw "a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her." She described the person as a male, at least 5 feet, 10 inches tall, "not very muscular, but athletically built" with bushy eyebrows, according to the affidavit.
The roommate said the person walked past her as she stood in a "frozen shock phase." She then locked herself in her room.
Read the affidavit in the Idaho murders investigation
Cpl. Brett Payne of the Moscow Police Department provided the details on the investigation in an 18-page court filing made public Thursday. Payne was assisted by the FBI and Idaho State Police, according to the documents.
Investigators say suspect's DNA found on knife sheath
Police found a tan leather knife sheath in a bedroom of the house following the students' murders on Nov. 13. According to the court documents, the state lab found a "single source of male DNA" on the button snap of the sheath.
That DNA evidence was compared to a DNA profile taken from the trash of the Kohberger family residence in Pennsylvania late last month, police said in the affidavit.
"On December 27, 2022, Pennsylvania Agents recovered the trash from the Kohberger family residence located in Albrightsville, PA," the affidavit states. "That evidence was sent to the Idaho State Lab for testing. On December 28, 2022, the Idaho State Lab reported that a DNA profile obtained from the trash and the DNA profile obtained from the sheath, identified a male as not being excluded as the biological father of Suspect Profile. At least 99.9998% of the male population would be expected to be excluded from the possibility of being the suspect's biological father."