Damar Hamlin: Sports world shows support for Buffalo Bills safety after scary injury against Bengals
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin, a McKees Rocks native and Pittsburgh Central Catholic and University of Pittsburgh alumnus, was injured during the first quarter.
Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and fell to the ground. A stretcher and ambulance were brought out onto the field. Hamlin was given CPR on the field, the Monday Night Football broadcast reported. He was later placed on a stretcher and given oxygen as he was taken off in an ambulance to a local hospital, CBS Sports reported.
The game has been suspended for the night, the NFL said.
Health update
Jordon Rooney, Damar Hamlin's marketing representative, provided an update on his status.
"His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat," he said on Twitter. "They are currently running tests."
Community rallies for Hamlin's toy drive
Damar Hamlin's toy drive fundraiser has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars on Monday night.
According to the GoFundMe page, The Chasing M's Foundation helps "positively impact the community that raised" Hamlin, who is a McKees Rocks native.
As of 10:30 p..m, more than $600,000 has been raised. The goal was $2,500.
He created the foundation in 2020.
Pittsburgh Central Catholic sends heartfelt message
Pittsburgh Central Catholic said it is praying for Damar Hamlin's "well being and swift recovery."
Hamlin graduated in 2016 and went on to play college football at the University of Pittsburgh.
Prayers for Hamlin
The football world is praying for Damar Hamlin after his scary injury during Monday Night Football.
"Absolutely speechless.. please pull through Damar!" T.J. Watt said on Twitter.
"Prayers for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, his family and loved ones," Ben Roethlisberger tweeted.
"Damar is one of the coolest dudes from the Burgh I know… Praying for him and his family," Zach Banner said.
"Praying!!!! Lord please be with Damar Hamlin right now," Alex Highsmith added on Twitter.
"Sending prayers My dawg," Devin Bush tweeted Monday night.
Update on Hamlin
In a statement, the NFL said Monday night that Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a local hospital.
Game postponed for the night
The league has postponed Monday's game after Damar Hamlin's injury.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."
Players call for game to end
Multilple NFL players have called for Monday's game between the Bills and Bengals to be called after Damar Hamlin suffered a scary injury.
J.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, among others, said there is no need to finish the game after the injury.
Continuing coverage
