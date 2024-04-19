The 5 best dating apps in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dating? In this economy? If you're hesitant to put yourself out there, you're not alone. One random survey of 2,000 Americans conducted in December 2023 found that some adults -- 37% of those surveyed -- are going on fewer dates due to things like high expenses. That might be why online dating apps like the easy and straightforward Dating.com are so popular these days.

Dating apps make it easy to meet new people and make meaningful connections without all the stress, time, and money that can come with bad matches, blind dates, or meeting people at spendy social functions. The best dating apps are ones that eventually get deleted off your phone altogether -- but before you get to your "happily ever after," you have to find the right app for you.

And with so many dating apps to choose from (do you steer clear of paid apps or look for premium subscriptions with extra features? Are some apps better for the LGBTQIA+ community? Are you looking for certain shared interests or beliefs?), that can feel like a challenge. To help you make that first move confidently, we outline the top dating apps of 2024 and why you should sign up below.

What is the best dating app in 2024?

If you're ready to put your best foot forward into the world of online dating, these are the apps you should consider putting on your phone.

Best overall dating app: Hinge

Best for women who want to make the first move: Bumble

Best for long-term dating: eHarmony

Best free dating app: OKCupid

Best video dating: Match

From classic mainstays to newer dating apps, here is everything you need to know about the top five dating apps of 2024.

Best modern dating app overall : Hinge

Hinge

When it comes to finding long-term (or short-term, live your life) love, Hinge has really climbed to the top of our list in recent years. Hinge doesn't disclose how many people use the mobile app to find connections, but according to one 2022 survey, 39% of adults aged 18 to 29 used it at least once.

Hinge stands out from the crowd by being more than just a swipe-based app. Users reach out using likes and comments instead, which can lead to more meaningful connections since this forces users to be more deliberate and thoughtful when sending someone a like.

Due to Hinge's growing popularity, it's becoming increasingly easy for gay, lesbian, and nonbinary users to find like-minded or open-minded individuals. Since Hinge is more of a relationship-oriented app; for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, it can offer a refreshing alternative to more casual apps such as Tinder or Grindr.

Hinge is free to use, but users can unlock additional features, such as unlimited likes, with a premium account, which costs between $33 and $50 per month.

Pros:

Detailed profile options that let users stand out such as personal details and dating intention information.

An award-winning algorithm (Nobel-prize-winning Gale Shapley algorithm) is used to help users find potential matches.

Hinge's popularity and status as a relationship-oriented dating app makes this a great pick for anyone interested in something more long term, regardless of gender identity or sexual preference.

Voice prompts, video prompts, and prompt polls give users plenty of room to express themselves.

Likes and comments can lead to more meaningful connections than other swipe-based mobile apps.

Cons:

Features like weekly "roses" ("super likes" by another name) can feel a bit tacky.

Some potential matches are walled off as "standout profiles" and can only be reached with a rose, which can feel like a limiting factor for some users.



Premium accounts (Hinge Plus and Hinge X) are expensive.

Best for women making the first move : Bumble

Bumble

If a traditional swipe-based app is more your speed, we recommend adding Bumble to your phone. This dating app is all about shaking things up a bit when it comes to what people expect from a dating app.

One way Bumble goes about this is by offering more than just romantic connections. In addition to Bumble date, there are two other modes for interested users: Bumble BFF for making friendships and Bumble bizz for networking with potential professional connections.

The other standout feature of Bumble is the way communication works. Women are required to make the first move, which takes away some of the concern women and female-presenting people may have on other dating apps, where it's possible for one to be bombarded with unsolicited messages. In the case of same-gender matches or those between two nonbinary users, Bumble opens the floor for either party to start chatting first -- but it's worth noting that the 24-hour timer still applies.

Bumble is free to use, but users also have the option of paying for Bumble premium ($35) and premium plus ($50) subscriptions for perks like unlimited swipes, a backtrack option, and access to other trending users (a premium plus exclusive).

Pros:

The "ladies first" approach to matchmaking can be refreshing for women looking for heterosexual romance who want the ability to pick and choose who they talk to.

Bumble has full accessibility for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, where anyone can make the first move -- just be aware of that 24-hour timer.

Additional features like audio and video calls can help people get to know one another more easily in those early days and weeks.

Cons:

Matches are lost if a message isn't sent within the first 24 hours of connecting with someone.

Extra features like unlimited likes come with a hefty price point thanks to Bumble's not-terribly-budget-friendly premium plans.



Best for long-term dating : eHarmony

eHarmony

Going strong since its launch in 2000, eHarmony is a mainstay in the world of dating apps thanks to its comprehensive approach to bringing people together.

If you don't like filling out a detailed profile, maybe check out other mobile apps on our list first, because eHarmony starts users off with a compatibility quiz full of 80 questions. These help clarify details such as user likes and dislikes, communication styles, and what an ideal match might look like.

Users are then scored on their quiz results, with these numbers determining other potential matches. Find someone with a high enough compatibility score and you may be in luck.

Until recently, eHarmony had limited options for LGBTQIA+ users interested in online dating. But in 2023, after consulting with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, eHarmony rolled out a big update with new inclusivity features. These included an expanded list of gender identities such as agender, bigender, genderfluid, transgender, nonbinary and more. There is also now the option to select whether you're interested in dating people who identify as men, women or nonbinary.

A basic eHarmony membership is free, but premium memberships are available: premium light six-month plan ($66 per month), premium plus 12-month plan ($46 per month), and premium extra 24-month plan ($36 per month). Since you're paying for at least six months of premium features at a time, we recommend getting started with a free membership before determining whether a premium account is right for you.

Pros:

eHarmony's detailed approach to matchmaking, including the 80-question compatibility quiz and scoring system, can be great for those who know what they want and are ready for long-term commitment.

According to eHarmony, users find love on its app every 14 minutes, which at the very least indicates users will have options once they sign up.

Cons:

Pricing information can be confusing. Users aren't informed about eHarmony's tiered premium plan setup until after making an account and completing the compatibility quiz.

Although there are relatively new inclusivity features for a more positive LGBTQIA+ dating experience, user feedback suggests that eHarmony is still very limited for gay, lesbian, and nonbinary users due to an outdated matching algorithm and majority heterosexual user base.

Some notable features, like being able to see all of another user's photos, are locked behind the premium paywall.

Canceling your eHarmony account could be easier -- users have to reach out to customer care from the eHarmony website to start the process.

Best free dating app : OKCupid

OKCupid

If you want a quality mobile app that doesn't cost an arm and a leg to use all of the best features, we recommend OKCupid. Users can create an account, upload photos, and send messages to potential matches with a free account (other users will have to swipe right on your profile as well to read your message, however).

While not specifically geared towards the LGBTQIA+ population, OKCupid does have more inclusive features than many other apps. OKCupid was the first dating app to let users list their personal pronouns, for example, plus there are more than 20 gender identifies one can select when building their profile.

Offering users a match score and questionnaire similar to eHarmony's compatibility quiz (although less time-consuming), OKCupid uses user info to find potential matches. OKCupid is also a great dating app for inclusivity: the mobile app lets users choose from 13 sexual orientations and 22 gender identities.

OKCupid has a free tier as well as several paid subscriptions: OKCupid basic ($30 per month), premium ($40 per month), and incognito ($20 per month), the last of which lets you stay active while only showing up for other users who you've liked or messaged.

Pros:

Getting started with a free account is relatively quick and easy.

User-friendly mobile app and website.

Various inclusivity features make OKCupid a good app for gay and lesbian users looking for a dating pool that doesn't solely cater to heterosexual relationships.

Broader and more divers dating pool than many other apps, which means transgender and nonbinary users might have better luck making meaningful connections through OKCupid.

A great place for gender-nonconforming people or those with sexual orientations that fall outside of the norm for other, more traditional dating apps.

Cons:

Potential matches need to swipe right on your profile as well in order to read your messages.

Subscriptions are automatically renewed unless canceled manually.

Best video dating : Match

Match

One of the oldest dating sites around, Match has been bringing people together online since its launch in 1995. Setting up an account is super easy: no long quizzes or requirements to fill out every prompt before you can start matching with people (you can come back to add more prompts on your own time).

Match also offers a few features that make connecting with new people online easier than ever, including a matching algorithm that connects people based on gender identity and sexual preference in addition to location.

There is also a video chat feature that becomes available once you connect with someone. Additionally, users have access to Match-approved in-person events like hikes, food tours, and speed dating get-togethers.

Like all of the best dating apps on our list, Match offers a free plan as well as two paid subscriptions: standard ($35 per month) and premium ($40 per month).

Pros:

Unlimited likes for free users.

More than 20 gender identities to choose from when you first sign up, making for a more inclusive dating experience overall.

Users have the right to cancel immediately at any time with no hassle.

Cons:

Profiles may have limited or incomplete info since Match doesn't require you to fill everything out before matching with people.