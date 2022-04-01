Watch: 'Countdown to the GRAMMYs' Streaming on CBS News Los Angeles

Ahead of Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards, Suzanne Marques had a chance to sit with some extraordinary performers and producers nominated for the coveted prize honoring outstanding achievement In the music Industry,

Watch as Grammy nominated producer, Rogét Chahyed takes us Inside his studio to show how he came up with the hit "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat, featuring SZA. We'll also learn how this classically-trained musician became a hip-hop hitmaker.

Next up, meet Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, an Indie band with two nominations, Including 'Best New Artist'. Suzanne talks to her about "Crying In H-Mart", her new bestselling book looking at Zauner's relationship with her late mother and her connection with her Korean-American Identity.

Then, meet Valerie June, an African American country singer and Grammy nominee for 'Best American Roots' song. When you hear the unique way she blends genres, you'll come to understand why she's one of Bob Dylan's favorite singers!

'Countdown To The GRAMMYs' premieres Friday at 11:30am and will air all weekend on CBS News Los Angeles.