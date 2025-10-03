Taylor Swift releases "The Life of a Showgirl" to much fanfare

Taylor Swift is returning to theaters with "Life of a Showgirl" movie

Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released at midnight Friday to much anticipation from her fans.

Swift wrote and produced the album with Swedish producers Max Martin and Shellback while she was on the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

"I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right," Swift wrote in an Instagram post early Friday morning just after the album was released. "A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain...The Life of a Showgirl is out now."

The pop star announced the album, which has 12 tracks, in August on "New Heights," the podcast hosted by her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Swift, Martin and Shellback have written several of Swift's past hits, including "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off," but this is the first album to only feature their collaborations.

"We knew that we had to bring the best ideas we've ever had," Swift said about working with Martin and Shellback when she announced the album.

In celebration of the new music, a nearly 90-minute show, "The Official Release Party of a Showgirl," will play at AMC Theatres nationwide Friday through Sunday.

The show includes the premiere of a music video for the album's first track, "The Fate of Ophelia," behind-the-scenes footage from the filming of the music video, stories behind each song and lyric videos, Swift said.

"Looks like it's time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan," Swift wrote on social media announcing the show. "Dancing is optional but very much encouraged."

"The Life of a Showgirl" became the most pre-saved album in Spotify history, the streaming service said on Sept. 1. The last release to set that record was Swift's 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department," which came out in April 2024.