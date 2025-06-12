Sen. Alex Padilla forcibly removed from news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in Los Angeles

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Los Angeles Thursday morning providing an update on immigration operations and protests in the area, when she was interrupted by Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla, who was then forcibly removed from the room.

Noem was describing what she called the "burdensome leadership" of California's governor and the mayor of Los Angeles, when Padilla interrupted and attempted to ask a question before being pushed from the room. He could be heard yelling, "I'm Sen. Alex Padilla and I have questions for the secretary," as he was escorted out of the room.

Before the interruption, Noem was discussing increasing immigration operations in the area and claimed that Homeland Security agents were staying to "liberate the city socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country."

Sen. Alex Padilla, Democrat from California, is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

She was asked by a reporter about the incident, and clarified that she does not know the senator and that he did not request a meeting with her.

"When I leave here, I'll have a conversation with him and find out really what his concerns were," Noem said. "I think everyone in America would agree that wasn't appropriate."

Padilla addressed the situation outside the Wilshire Federal Building in Westwood, appearing to get emotional at times. He told reporters he was in the federal building waiting for a scheduled briefing with federal officials and General Guillot when he went to listen to Noem's speech. He explained that he was trying to get information about DHS's immigration enforcement actions around the L.A. area and the state.

After being forcibly removed from the room, Padilla said he was forced to the ground, handcuffed, but was not detained or arrested.

"If this how this administration responds to a senator with a question, if this is how the Department of Homeland Security responds to a senator with a question you can only imagine what they're doing to farm workers, to cooks, to day laborers out in the Los Angeles community and throughout California and throughout the country," he said.

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, posted on X that the Secret Service thought Padila was an "attacker" and officers acted appropriately. She also wrote that the senator did not identify himself or have his Senate security pin while at the news conference.

Padilla, who is from Pacoima, has previously served as president of the L.A. City Council and represented the San Fernando Valley in the state Senate. He also served as California Secretary of State before succeeding Kamala Harris in the Senate when she was elected as vice president.

Politicians react to Sen. Padilla incident

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill and in California quickly reacted to the Padilla incident, demanding answers.

Gov. Gavin Newsom described Padilla on X as "one of the most decent people" he knows.

"This is outrageous, dictatorial, and shameful. Trump and his shock troops are out of control," Newsom wrote.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn also released a statement condemning the handling of the situation, calling out the Trump administration for "abusing their power."

"They are using force on immigrants in our neighborhoods, their family members, and now on a sitting Senator. Senator Padilla wasn't interfering with one of their operations. This was at a staged press conference in front of the cameras -- all for show," she said.

Secretary Noem's trip to Los Angeles

Noem's visit comes almost a week after demonstrations in L.A. turned into violent confrontations between protesters and law enforcement officers. The attacks led to President Trump deploying National Guard and U.S. Marine troops to the area, which local leaders have criticized as the reason for the escalation.

Noem has supported Mr. Trump's decision to federalize troops, saying they are meant to help "keep peace" and "law and order." She has also said that anyone involved in harming law enforcement officers will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.