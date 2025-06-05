Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Procter & Gamble says it will cut 7,000 jobs over the next 2 years

By
Aimee Picchi
Associate Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.
Read Full Bio
Aimee Picchi,
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Read Full Bio
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Read Full Bio
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Procter & Gamble said Thursday it will cut 7,000 jobs over the next two years, or about 15% of its non-manufacturing workforce.

In a statement, the consumer products giant said it wants to boost productivity and cut costs as it competes in what the company describes as an "increasingly challenging environment."

"Finally, there will be additional changes to ensure an even more agile, empowered and accountable organization design — making roles broader, teams smaller, work more fulfilling and more efficient, including leveraging digitization and automation," the company stated.

The company did not specify which regions or work sites would be directly impacted by the layoffs.

Procter & Gamble, whose brands include Tide detergent, Bounty paper towels and Pampers diapers, has a total global workforce of 108,000 people. 

Along with the workforce reduction, Procter & Gamble said it would also make changes to its portfolio, including possible "brand divestitures." It did not specify which brands would be impacted.

"More details will be shared in the months ahead," the company said.

Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Procter & Gamble referred CBS MoneyWatch to the company's online statement.

Shares of Procter & Gamble were up 0.1% in pre-market trading.

In its earnings statement from April, the company reported slumping sales growth, citing a challenging consumer and geopolitical environment. Procter & Gamble made $19.8 billion in net sales in Q3, down 2% from the year prior.

The company's next earnings call is slated for July 29.

Workforce reductions aren't just affecting consumer goods companies like Procter & Gamble — they are happening across industries amid tariff uncertainty and changes in consumer spending.

"Companies are spending less, slowing hiring and sending layoff notices," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, in an email statement Thursday.

Overall U.S. job cuts were up 47% in May compared with the same month last year, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement firm.

Aimee Picchi

Aimee Picchi is the associate managing editor for CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and personal finance. She previously worked at Bloomberg News and has written for national news outlets including USA Today and Consumer Reports.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.