Orioles take 2 of 3 from the Yankees, winning the series finale 5-4 despite Judge's homer

Ryan Mountcastle and Ramón Urías homered during Baltimore's four-run second inning, and the Orioles held on for a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night despite three more hits by Aaron Judge.

Judge hit a two-run homer in the first, then added two singles to finish April with a .427 batting average, but the last-place Orioles managed to take two of three in this series with the AL East leaders. Baltimore won the opener and finale by a run each while losing the middle game 15-3.

Bryan Baker (2-0) won in relief, one of six bullen arms the Orioles used. Félix Bautista pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save, striking out Trent Grisham on a 99.2 mph pitch to leave Judge in the on-deck circle when the game ended.

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) allowed four runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mountcastle ended an 0-for-18 slump with a two-run shot that tied the game at 2, and then Urías put the Orioles ahead with a solo drive one out later. Adley Rutschman added an RBI single in the inning.