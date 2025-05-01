See photos of May Day protests around the world as Trump looms large

May Day rallies to held in Chicago, Evanston against President Trump's policies

Many demonstrators at May Day protests around the world united in anger over President Trump's agenda as they marked International Workers' Day.

French union leaders condemned the "Trumpization" of world politics, while in Italy, May Day protesters paraded a puppet of the American president and the Italian prime minister through the streets of the northern city of Turin.

In the United States, demonstrators protested Mr. Trump's immigration crackdown, as well as what some organizers called a sweeping assault on labor protections, diversity initiatives and federal employees.

Union leaders in Germany warned that extended workdays and rising anti-immigrant sentiment were dismantling labor protections. Thousands marched behind banners denouncing fascism and war in Bern, Switzerland — part of a wider backlash against the global surge of hard-right politics.

In the Philippines, protest leader Mong Palatino warned that "tariff wars and policies of Trump" threatened local industries and people's livelihoods.

Mr. Trump's image loomed over the day — quite literally — in Japan, as a truck in a march in Tokyo carried a doll made to resemble him and multiple signs showed his face. Demonstrators there called for higher wages, gender equality, health care, disaster relief, a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

See photos of some of the demonstrations below.

United States

Immigrant rights supporters demonstrate during a May Day rally outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on May 1, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

Demonstrators protest ICE detentions during a May Day rally outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on May 1, 2025. Matt Rourke / AP

France

Demonstrators march during a May Day rally in Paris, on May 1, 2025. Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "working less to be happy" during a May Day rally in Paris, on May 1, 2025. Ian Langsdon / AFP via Getty Images

A protestor sends fireworks to riot police during a May Day rally in Nantes, western France, on May 1, 2025. Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images

Germany

Protesters gathered with a fake rocket to "send Musk, Milei and Merz to Mars," in reference to tech-billionaire Elon Musk, Argentinian President Javier Milei and Germany's likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, during a May Day demonstration in Berlin, Germany, on May 1, 2025. Maryam Majd / Getty Images

A demonstrator speaks at a May Day protest in Berlin, Germany, where people gathered with a fake rocket to "send Musk, Milei and Merz to Mars" on May 1, 2025. Maryam Majd / Getty Images

A protester wears an alien mask at a May Day rally in Berlin, Germany, where demonstrators gathered with a fake rocket to "send Musk, Milei and Merz to Mars" on May 1, 2025. Maryam Majd / Getty Images

Italy

A puppet depicting President Trump with features of a pig is seen at a May Day demonstration on May 1, 2025, in Turin, Italy. Stefano Guidi / Getty Images

A man with a puppet representing Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a May Day demonstration on May 1, 2025, in Turin, Italy. Stefano Guidi / Getty Images

Philippines

Protesters destroy an effigy with the face of Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and President Trump during a Labour Day demonstration in Manila on May 1, 2025. Jam Sta Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

People shout slogans during a Labour Day demonstration in Manila on May 1, 2025. Jam Sta Rosa / AFP via Getty Images

Japan

People march holding signs with President Trump covered with a forbidden sign, expressing their rejection of a Japan subjugated to the U.S. as they take part to the 96th May Day rally on May 1, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil / Anadolu via Getty Images

Signs on a truck denounce Japan's subservience to the U.S. as people take part to the 96th May Day rally on May 1, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil / Anadolu via Getty Images

Turkey

Demonstrators protest retirement rules among other issues during a May Day rally in Istanbul on May 1, 2025. Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images

A protester raises his fist during a May Day rally in Istanbul, on May 1, 2025. Ozan Kose / AFP via Getty Images

Greece