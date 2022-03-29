Hilaria Baldwin, mother of 6, says she is expecting another child with husband Alec Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting another child. The mother of six shared the news in an Instagram post Tuesday, calling it a "huge surprise."
"After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote. "We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we're beyond happy with this surprise."
The post included a video in which she and Alec appeared to be telling their children about the latest addition to their family.
In 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Eduardo. Then, six months later, they announced the birth of their sixth child via surrogate, a daughter named Lucia. Hilaria had previously opened up on social media about suffering two miscarriages.
Alec Baldwin also has a 26-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
The yoga instructor and actress had been on a social media break for several weeks before announcing her pregnancy on Tuesday. She had previously stepped away from social media in the fall, when Alec Baldwin was holding a gun that discharged on the "Rust" movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
