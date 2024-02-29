Chrysler recalls more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees over steering wheel issue

Stellantis-owned Chrysler is recalling more than 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees because of a ball joint issue that could result in a loss of control by the driver, potentially leading to a crash, the car maker said in a notice posted by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers 338,238 of Chrysler's 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles.

According to the recall document, the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate and cause the wheel to fall outward, resulting in a loss of vehicle control. Vehicle control arms connect the wheel hub and steering knuckle to the frame of the vehicle.

No reports of accidents or injuries tied to the recall have been reported.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts for free. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 12, 2024.

Owners may contact FCA US, LLC customer service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 10B. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. The NHTSA recall notice is No. 24V13200 and can be viewed here.