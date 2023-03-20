Bruce Willis celebrates 68th birthday with family after dementia diagnosis

Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday with loved ones on Sunday, over a month after the beloved actor was diagnosed with dementia.

Actress Demi Moore, Willis' ex-wife, shared a video of their family getting together singing "Happy Birthday" to the Hollywood legend.

"Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them," she tweeted along with the footage.

Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today. Love you and love our family.

Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes - we all feel them. pic.twitter.com/vcb50QP9hr — Demi Moore (@justdemi) March 20, 2023

The clip shows Willis' daughters and current wife, Emma Heming Willis, surrounding him and the actor blowing out candles from his cake.

Emma Heming Willis also wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about her husband, calling him "pure love."

"My birthday wish for Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it 🙏🏽 Thank you so much for loving and caring for him too," Willis wrote.

The actor's family said last month he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which could bring on "challenges with communication," according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. It came almost a year after Willis stepped away from his acting career because of an aphasia diagnosis. However, as noted by his family, his condition has deteriorated. Earlier this month, Emma Heming Willis pleaded with paparazzi to give the actor "space" and to not yell at him when he's public.