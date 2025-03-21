George Foreman, boxing legend and entrepreneur, dies at 76

George Foreman, the former heavyweight boxing champion turned business entrepreneur who was part of some of the sport's most memorable matches and moments, died Friday at the age of 76, his family announced.

"Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones," Foreman's family announced on Instagram.

"A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose," his family continued in the post.

No cause of death was given.

Foreman, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time heavyweight champion, competed between 1967 and 1997. He learned to box at age 16, won Olympic gold at 19, and at 24, defeated heavyweight boxer Joe Frazier to become world champion.

In 1974, he defended his title in Zaire in one of the most famous fights in history. The "Rumble in the Jungle," against Muhammad Ali.

This is a developing story and will be updated.