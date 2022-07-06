'Big Brother' debuts Wednesday in a special 90-minute live event

Watch CBS News
'Big Brother' announced Wednesday the 16 new Houseguests who will embark on the 24th season of the series when they move into the mid-century Palm Springs inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. The show will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+, where fans will also be able to watch the exclusive 24/7 live feed throughout the season. 

This season's cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer and a personal stylist, among others. With never-before-seen challenges, these 16 Houseguests are in for the summer of their lives at "BB Fest." Also, a new twist will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game. 

CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Immediately following BIG BROTHER's premiere event will be the 90-minute premiere of THE CHALLENGE: USA (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT). 

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for the $750,000 grand prize:

snider.jpg
Name: Alyssa Snider    Age: 24   Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.    Occupation: Marketing rep
durston.jpg
Name: Ameerah Jones    Age: 31   Hometown/Current.   City: Westminster, Md.    Occupation: Content designer
jones.jpg
Name: Ameerah Jones    Age: 31   Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.    Occupation: Content designer
hoopes.jpg
Name: Brittany Hoopes    Age: 32   Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.    Current City: Austin, Texas.   Occupation: Hypnotherapist
durston.jpg
Name: Daniel Durston    Age: 35   Hometown: Ontario, Calif.    Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.    Occupation: Vegas performer
santos.jpg
Name: Indy Santos.   Age: 31   Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil     Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.    Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
davis.jpg
Name: Jasmine Davis.    Age: 29      Hometown: Terry, Miss.     Current City: Atlanta, Ga.     Occupation: Entrepreneur
pucc.jpg
Name: Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli      Age: 24    Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.     Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.     Occupation: Assistant football coach
abdin.jpg
Name: Joseph Abdin.    Age: 24.    Hometown/Current City: Lake Worth, Fla.     Occupation: Lawyer
capener.jpg
Name: Kyle Capener.    Age: 29.    Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah.    Occupation: Unemployed
turner.jpg
Name: Matt "Turner" Turner.    Age: 23.    Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.     Current City: New Bedford, Mass.     Occupation: Thrift store owner
bruner.jpg
Name: Michael Bruner.    Age: 28      Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.     Current City: Rochester, Minn.     Occupation: Attorney
taylor.jpg
Name: Monte Taylor       Age: 27    Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.     Occupation: Personal trainer
layog.jpg
Name: Nicole Layog.    Age: 41    Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.     Occupation: Private chef
aguilar.jpg
Name: Paloma Aguilar.    Age: 22    Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.     Occupation: Interior designer
hale.jpg
Name: Taylor Hale      Age: 27    Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.     Occupation: Personal stylist
higgins.jpg
Name: Terrance Higgins    Age: 47    Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.     Occupation: Bus operator
July 6, 2022

