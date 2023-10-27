Beverly Hills police investigate anti-Semitic message painted on Holocaust survivor's home

Anti-Semitic message painted on Holocaust survivor's building Anti-Semitic message painted on Holocaust survivor's building 03:06

The Beverly Hills Police Department is searching for the person who spray-painted an anti-Semitic message on a Holocaust survivor's apartment building.

"As a human being anytime hates you it hurts," said Klara Firestone. "Hate me for something I did not for who I am because I can't change that."

Firestone, who is Jewish, lives in the building with her mother who survived the Holocaust. When police told Firestone about the hateful vandalism, she was shocked that it would happen in her neighborhood considering that many of her neighbors are Jewish.

"I wear a Jewish star and make no bones about who I am and what I am," said Firestone. "My grandmother died on entry to Auschwitz. On arrival, she was sent straight to the gas chambers."

Firestone said her aunt was also slaughtered at the camp. Fortunately, her mother, who is 99, survived the concentration camp and moved to the United States in 1948, eventually settling down in Beverly Hills with her daughter. Firestone refused to show her mother the anti-Semitic message.

"People who don't like Jews don't care whether you're old, you're young, you're a grandmother," said Firestone. "They don't care."

Beverly Hills police said they are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime and believe the same person spray-painted more messages around the city. Firestone hopes they find the person who committed this repulsive act but not so they can face the criminal consequences for their actions but so they can learn what those words really mean. She wants them to visit the Holocaust Museum to learn about Jews have endured.

"I want you to go and see who it is you're doing this against," said Firestone. "Stop and think about 'Why do I hate these people?'"

Joy Benedict contributed reporting.