Watch Live: Ketanji Brown Jackson set to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Washington — Ketanji Brown Jackson is set to be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Thursday, making history as the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
The court said Wednesday that Jackson will be sworn as the 116th associate justice Court in a live-streamed ceremony at 12 p.m. ET Thursday. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath at the Supreme Court, while retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked, will administer the judicial oath.
Breyer announced in January his plans to step down at the end of the term, giving President Biden his first opportunity to make his mark on the high court. Jackson's addition will not change the ideological makeup of the court, which is firmly controlled by the six-justice conservative majority.
Jackson, a judge on the federal appeals court in Washington, was confirmed by the Senate in a bipartisan vote in April.
Although three Republican senators eventually joined all 50 Democrats in voting to approve Jackson's nomination, her confirmation hearings were not without controversy, as some GOP senators tried to paint her as a soft-on-crime activist judge who would legislate from the bench.
Their criticisms, which took aim at Jackson's sentencing record in child pornography cases as a federal trial court judge, failed to derail efforts from the White House and Democratic Senate leaders to drum up bipartisan support for Jackson's nomination, piercing the partisan polarization of recent Supreme Court confirmation fights.
In a letter on Wednesday, Breyer told Mr. Biden that his retirement would take effect at noon Thursday to coincide with Jackson's swearing in.
What: Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn as Supreme Court justice
Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
