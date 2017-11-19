AP November 19, 2017, 7:39 AM

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe fired as ruling party leader, party official says

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- Zimbabwe's Mugabe fired as ruling party leader, replaced with sacked VP: Party official. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Featured in World

Popular