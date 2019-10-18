Sanofi becomes latest drugmaker to recall Zantac

Chemical that could lead to cancer in Zantac

A French pharmaceutical company is recalling heartburn drug Zantac after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contained unsafe levels of a chemical linked to cancer.

Sanofi, the latest pharmaceutical firm to pull the drug, said Friday it is voluntarily recalling the drug over concerns that it contains N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.

The scope of the recall, which Sanofi said it was taking as a precautionary measure, has not yet been determined.

"Due to inconsistencies in preliminary test results of the active ingredient used in the U.S. and Canadian products, Sanofi has made the decision to conduct the voluntary recall in the U.S. and Canada as the investigation continues," the company said in a statement.

Drugmakers Teva Pharmaceutical and GlaxoSmithKline have also recalled Zantac, while Novartis recently said it will no longer distribute generic versions. Walmart and drugstores CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens have pulled the product from store shelves.