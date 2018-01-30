Virginia Tech student had assault rifle, tried to purchase 5,000 rounds of ammo: police

A 19-year-old Virginia Tech University student has been arrested on illegal firearms charges after attempting to purchase $5,000 rounds of ammo on campus, university police announced Tuesday. Yunsong Zhao was arrested Monday without incident following an investigation that lasted several weeks, a university spokesperson told CBS News.

Zhao has been charged with possessing and transporting an assault firearm without having U.S. citizenship. It's unclear if the student was arrested on or off campus.

A university spokesperson said Zhao is no longer a student at the college following the incident.

At no time during the investigation did police believe there was a threat to the community, the university said.

The Virginia Tech Police Department (VTPD) first announced that an arrest was made Monday after responding to unsubstantiated rumors that a student had been stockpiling weapons on campus.

"I want to personally thank each and every one of you in assisting us here in our efforts to keep all Hokies safe," Chief Kevin Foust said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Last April marked 10 years since a mentally ill student shot and killed shot 32 people at Virginia Tech. Survivors returned to campus to celebrate the lives lost on April 16, 2007.