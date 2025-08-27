YouTube TV viewers could lose access to Fox channels over contract dispute

YouTube TV subscribers could be set to lose access to content from media company Fox, including college football, unless the sides strike a new carriage deal.

With the current agreement between the sides nearing a renewal deadline, YouTube TV could pull Fox sports, business and news channels from its platform by 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

In a blog post, Google-owned YouTube said Fox was "asking for payments that are far higher than what partners with comparable content offerings receive." The company added that it hoped to reach a deal that's "fair for both sides" without "passing on additional costs to our subscribers."

If Fox content becomes unavailable on YouTube TV "for an extended period of time," YouTube also noted it would provide members with a $10 credit. YouTube TV's base plan, which currently boasts access to over 100 live channels, costs $82.99 a month.

A spokesperson for Google did not have any additional comments when reached Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Fox said Wednesday that it was "disappointed that Google continually exploits its outsized influence by proposing terms that are out of step with the marketplace." The broadcast giant added that it remained committed to reaching an agreement, but was alerting viewers that they could potentially lose access to Fox programming on YouTube TV "unless Google engages in a meaningful way soon."

Fox directed subscribers to keepfox.com — a site noting that, in addition to Fox Sports, Business and News, YouTube TV may no longer carry FS1 and the Big Ten Network, which is majority-owned by Fox, if a deal isn't reached.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has also chimed in on the dispute, urging Google to "get a deal done" in a social media post on Tuesday.

"Google removing Fox channels from YouTube TV would be a terrible outcome," Carr wrote on X. "Millions of Americans are relying on YouTube to resolve this dispute so they can keep watching the news and sports they want — including this week's Big Game: Texas @ Ohio State."

Contractual disputes over carriage fees — the money that streaming, cable and satellite TV providers pay for platforms to carry their content — are common between TV networks and carriers like YouTube. Negotiations often go down to the wire and sometimes lead carriers to remove a broadcaster from their lineup if the sides fail to reach agreement. Channels are typically restored once a new carriage deal is struck.

In February, for example, YouTube TV clashed with Paramount Global over the terms of carrying the entertainment and media company's content (Paramount Skydance owns CBS News.) The companies reached a deal in February.

YouTube TV is the largest streaming provider as measured by total time watched, according to Nielsen.