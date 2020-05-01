Queen and Adam Lambert release music video honoring "Champions" of the coronavirus fight

Queen and singer Adam Lambert have a message for workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 fight: "You Are the Champions." Brian May, Roger Taylor and Lambert recently gathered virtually to record a new version of the Queen classic, "We Are the Champions."

"You Are the Champions" was released early Friday on all streaming and download services, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"I thought, this is a great way to use the legacy that we have to do some good in the world," May said.

"You know, we don't really need to make money anymore. We don't need to be any more famous. We need to use what we have in the best possible way."

For May the release comes at a time of great sadness. The guitarist earlier this week lost a friend who he likened was like a brother to him, to the virus.

"That's the closest it's come to me physically," he said, adding it's given real meaning to the death tolls broadcast daily on TV.

"Each one of those is a family tragedy," May said. "Each one of those people lose a loved one.

"I think psychologically the human race is going to be very damaged."

For Taylor, the song also has personal significance as his daughter Rory Eleanor Taylor works as a doctor in a London hospital.

"She's actually in the video with her little cards, displaying advice about isolating, etc."

The music video shows caregivers and frontline workers from across the world as well as empty city scenes and the band performing in their homes.

