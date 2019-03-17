Yale's president says policy is to rescind admission for anyone who falsified applications

Yale College's president said Friday the school's policy is to rescind the admission of students who falsified their applications. President Peter Salovey's commens were just days after the former head women's soccer coach at Yale was one of the people charged in a massive college admissions scandal.

Former Yale soccer coach Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith has been charged with information with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. He is one of 50 peopel charged in the admissions scandal that included prominent business people, Hollwyood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and college atheletic departments.

Salovey said the college is doing its own investigation into whether "others have been involved in activities that corrupted the athletic recruitment and admissions process," CBS News' Carter Evans reports.

Federal authorities alleged parents paid admissions consultant William "Rick" Singer to rig standardized test scores and bribe college coaches and other insiders to get their children into selective schools.

No students were charged. Authorities have said that in many cases the teenagers were not aware of what was going on.

Why the college cheating scandal probably won't bring any change

In a message students on Friday, Salovey said the criminal actions allegedly undertaken by Singer and Meredith are "an affront to our community's deeply held values of fairness, inclusion and honesty," according to the Yale Daily News.

Salovey said in a statement Friday that when applicants sign their applications, they attest that the contents are true and complete. He did not comment on any specific actions the school was taking.

He said the college would also conduct its own review and retain external advisers to assist and recommend changes.