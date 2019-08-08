By Margaret Brennan CBS News August 8, 2019, 6:38 PM

Wife of Iran hostage fights for his release since his arrest 3 years ago

ap-17199488368665.jpg

In this undated photo made available by the family of Xiyue Wang, via Princeton University, Xiyue Wang, a Chinese-American Princeton graduate student pose for a photo with his wife Hua Qu and their son in an unknown location. 

Princeton University/AP

Washington — CBS News spoke with the wife of a Princeton University scholar — imprisoned in Iran since his arrest three years ago. Xiyue Wang is one of at least five Americans held in Iran. Efforts to free Wang have stalled.

For three years, Hua Qu has fought for her husband's release and insists he is not a spy. Thursday marked the third the anniversary of his arrest.

"He lives in a very cramped underground cell with no natural light, living together with over 25 cell mates," she told CBS News. "He developed a series of medical conditions."

She has struggled to explain it to their son, Shoafon.

"He was barely 3 when my husband left home for his research. And ... He's now six," Hua said. "He misses him for half of his life already."

Shaofon's last memory of his father is when the two of them made snow angels the day before Xiyue left for Iran.

"We recently moved to a new apartment, in the first night he asked me, 'since we have moved, will my dad still find us?'" Hua said.

President Trump has refused to negotiate with Iran on prisoners, and vowed not to replicate the 2016 Obama-era deal that freed journalist Jason Rezaian.

"We're not dealing with Iran right now," Rezaian said. "We've created a wall that's broken down communications between the two sides."

"My husband is an innocent man," Hua said. "We really need your help to bring him home."

American man imprisoned in Iran
