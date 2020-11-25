Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon tests positive for coronavirus

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday.

"Governor Mark Gordon received results today of a COVID-19 test that showed he is positive for the virus," the governor's office said in a statement. "He only has minor symptoms at this time and plans to continue working on behalf of Wyoming remotely."

Last Thursday, Gordon, a Republican, announced new restrictions in the state as COVID-19 infection rates surged there and throughout the country. Indoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity with social distancing while outdoor gatherings are capped at 50% capacity with social distancing. No mask mandate was announced.

The state has reported over 26,000 confirmed cases and 215 deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Gordon is the latest governor to test positive for the coronavirus, joining a list that includes Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Missouri Governor Mike Parson and Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has reported over 12,742,000 cases and more than 261,870 people have died, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.