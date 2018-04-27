Wynn Resorts' newest casino won't carry Wynn name

BOSTON — Wynn Resorts is proposing renaming its Massachusetts casino set to open next year. Instead of Wynn Boston Harbor the company wants to call it Encore Boston Harbor.

New company CEO Matthew Maddox announced plans to adopt a moniker used on one of its Las Vegas casinos Friday.

He spoke at a Boston hearing on the company's request to remove founder Steve Wynn's name from its Massachusetts casino license. Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO and sold his company shares following allegations of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

On Friday Maddox outlined steps the company has taken to change its corporate culture, including appointing three women to the board of directors.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is investigating what the company's board might have known about the allegations against Wynn. The inquiry could impact Wynn's Massachusetts operations.